Hamas disputes Israeli account of Gaza hospital attack casualties

HAMAS denied on Tuesday that any of the Palestinians killed in Israel’s attack on Gaza’s Nasser hospital on Monday were militants.

Earlier, Israel said it had killed six militants in the attack but it was investigating how civilians, including five journalists, were killed. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described it as a “tragic mishap.”

The Hamas government media office said in a statement that one of the six Palestinians who Israel alleged were militants was killed in al-Mawasi some distance from the hospital, and another was killed elsewhere at a different time.

The Hamas statement did not clarify whether the two who were killed elsewhere were also civilians. - Reuters