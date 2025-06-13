CAIRO: The Palestinian Islamist group Hamas said Iran, its strategic ally, was “paying the price” for supporting militant groups in Gaza in their decades-long struggle against Israel, after Israel launched large-scale attacks on Friday against Iran.

Hamas leaders have repeatedly thanked Iran for its military and financial support to the group in its fight against Israel, including during the ongoing war that erupted in October 2023.

“Iran is today paying the price for its steadfast positions in support of Palestine and its resistance, and its adherence to its independent national decision,“ Hamas said in a statement.

Tehran has vowed retaliation for Israel's early morning attack on Iranian military and nuclear facilities that killed several top commanders. Israel said it was working to intercept 100 drones that were launched by Iran, but had not reached Israel.

Hamas armed wing spokesperson Abu Ubaida said in a post on Telegram later on Friday that the group would stand by Iran in its conflict against Israel.

“The Zionist enemy is completely deluded if it thinks that these treacherous strikes can undermine the fronts of resistance or stabilize the pillars of this fragile entity in the region,“ he said.

“On the contrary, it continues to make successive strategic mistakes that will bring it closer to its inevitable demise, God willing.”