Hamas says Israeli hostage bodies recovery may take time

CAIRO: Hamas announced on Thursday that recovering the bodies of Israeli hostages might require additional time due to current conditions in Gaza.

The group explained that some hostages’ bodies were buried inside tunnels destroyed by Israeli military operations.

Other remains are still located beneath the rubble of buildings bombed and destroyed by Israeli forces.

Hamas emphasized its continued commitment to the Gaza agreement regarding hostage returns.

The organization expressed its willingness to hand over all remaining hostage bodies currently held in Gaza.

Retrieving these bodies requires heavy equipment capable of removing large amounts of rubble.

Such equipment remains unavailable because Israel has banned the entry of these essential tools into Gaza. – Reuters