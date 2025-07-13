Hanoi to ban fossil-fuel motorbikes in inner city by 2026

HANOI: Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has directed Hanoi to enforce a ban on fossil-fuel motorbikes and mopeds within the city’s inner Ring Road 1 starting July 1, 2026.

The move aims to address severe air and water pollution plaguing the capital.

The Vietnam News Agency (VNA) reported that the ban is part of a broader national environmental protection strategy.

Hanoi’s air quality frequently ranks among the world’s worst, while river pollution has exceeded safe levels for years.

Under the directive, the Hanoi People’s Committee must outline a clear plan to phase out fossil-fuel motorbikes within Ring Road 1 by mid-2026.

A more extensive restriction will follow, with all motorbikes and mopeds banned from Ring Roads 1 and 2 by January 1, 2028. Private petrol-powered cars will also face limitations.

By 2030, the ban will extend to Ring Road 3.

Authorities must also establish a low-emission zone plan by the third quarter of 2025 and launch public awareness campaigns to prepare residents for the transition.

The directive further calls for improved public transport, including electric buses and trains, and expanded infrastructure for clean-energy vehicles, such as charging stations and maintenance services. - Bernama-VNA