Historic Swedish church relocated in massive Arctic town move

KIRUNA: A historic red wooden church in Sweden’s Arctic town of Kiruna started its carefully planned relocation on Tuesday. The 672-tonne Kiruna Kyrka is being moved five kilometres to make way for the expansion of Europe’s largest underground iron ore mine.

The entire town centre is shifting due to ground instability caused by the LKAB mine’s extensive operations. Built in 1912, the church is travelling at half a kilometre per hour on remote-controlled trailers over two days.

Bishop Asa Nystrom and Vicar Lena Tjarnberg blessed the operation before the 220-wheeled convoy began moving at 8:00 am. Officials noted the initial turn and descent as the most challenging part of the journey.

Preparations involved excavating the ground beneath the church and placing support beams for lifting. Over 10,000 spectators are expected to witness the move in the town of 18,000 residents.

King Carl XVI Gustaf will attend, while Swedish television broadcasts the event live with 30 cameras. The relocation is part of a decades-long town shift, with the new centre inaugurated in 2022.

LKAB, the mining company funding the move, allocated 500 million kronor ($52 million) for the church’s transfer. Designed by Gustaf Wickman, the structure blends neo-Gothic and Sami influences.

The church is among 23 cultural buildings being relocated, described by LKAB as “a unique event in world history.” Roads were widened and levelled over a year to accommodate the move.

Stefan Holmblad Johansson, LKAB’s project manager, emphasised the church’s significance. “This is not just any building, it’s a church,“ he said.

The altarpiece by Prince Eugen and the 2,000-pipe organ were specially protected for the journey. The belltower will be moved separately next week.

Residents and visitors enjoyed snacks and live entertainment during the event, turning the relocation into a community celebration. - AFP