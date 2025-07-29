Hong Kong LGBTQ rights compromise faces mixed reactions

HONG KONG: Hong Kong’s LGBTQ community has cautiously backed a government proposal to grant limited rights to same-sex couples, marking a rare but incomplete step toward equality.

The bill, introduced on July 2, would allow certain protections for couples whose unions are registered abroad, including hospital visitation and after-death arrangements. However, it excludes marriage, adoption, and other spousal benefits.

The city’s top court ruled in 2023 that marriage remains heterosexual-only but mandated an “alternative framework” for same-sex rights by October. Activists, while critical of the bill’s narrow scope, see it as a pragmatic move.

“We are not idealists,“ said non-binary artist Holok Chen. “We are desperate because we are now in an impossible position.”

Advocacy groups like Dear Family Hong Kong argue the proposal should be more inclusive. “This is a half-step, but can we go a bit further?” said co-founder Yan Ng. The bill has passed preliminary vetting and will likely face legislative debate after summer recess, though only 12 lawmakers have publicly supported it.

Public feedback was limited to a seven-day window, drawing criticism. Film director Ray Yeung, whose award-winning drama “All Shall Be Well” highlighted struggles faced by same-sex couples, called the rushed process “unreasonable” but still backed the bill. “If you are a beggar and you’re given a bowl, that’s better than nothing,“ he said.

Legal experts warn the bill may not meet constitutional standards. Kelley Loper, a law professor, said it grants “a very limited number of rights” and could face judicial challenges. Meanwhile, pro-Beijing lawmaker Priscilla Leung claimed most constituents opposed LGBTQ equality.

Activist Sean Hau noted the abrupt shift in public discourse. “The issue went from a snail’s pace to the speed of a rocket,“ he said. With traditional activism restricted post-2019 protests, the community has turned to online campaigns. LGBTQ youth group HKSpectrum urged broader awareness, with member Ash stating, “Young people may face these issues too.” - AFP