Hong Kong shuts schools and businesses as Super Typhoon Ragasa nears

HONG KONG: Hong Kong is preparing for Super Typhoon Ragasa on Tuesday by closing schools and many businesses while suspending most passenger flights until Thursday.

Ragasa currently carries hurricane-force winds reaching 220 kilometres per hour as it approaches southern Guangdong province in China.

Authorities will raise the typhoon signal to 8, the third highest level, prompting widespread shutdowns of businesses and transport services.

The Hong Kong Observatory will assess whether to issue a higher warning signal later on Tuesday or early Wednesday.

Ragasa moved through the northern Philippines on Monday, leading President Ferdinand Marcos Jr to place the disaster response agency on full alert.

Hurricane-force winds are likely in Hong Kong on Wednesday, with heavy rain expected to cause significant storm and sea surges.

The observatory warned that sea level rises could resemble those during Typhoon Hato in 2017 and Typhoon Mangkhut in 2018.

Water levels may rise about two metres along coastal areas and reach up to 4-5 metres in some locations.

Local authorities distributed sandbags on Monday for residents in low-lying areas to protect their homes.

Many people stockpiled daily necessities, leading to long supermarket queues and shortages of milk and meat.

Vegetable prices at fresh-produce markets tripled according to Reuters witnesses on Monday.

Hong Kong’s Stock Exchange will remain open despite the typhoon after changing its weather policy last year.

Chinese authorities have activated flood control measures in several southern provinces ahead of heavy rain.

Macau is also preparing for significant impact with school closures and evacuation plans activated.

Shenzhen authorities said they have prepared more than 800 emergency shelters for residents.

Taiwan’s government has evacuated over 7,600 people from mountainous areas in the south and east.

Transport disruption continues for a second day in Taiwan with 273 flights cancelled and some rail services suspended. – Reuters