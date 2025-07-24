Hungary bans Kneecap from Sziget festival over antisemitism claims

BUDAPEST: The Hungarian government has banned Irish rap group Kneecap from entering the country and performing at the Sziget music festival, accusing them of promoting “antisemitic hate speech.”

The controversial Belfast-based group, known for its Irish nationalist messaging, has faced backlash for its criticism of Israel’s military actions in Gaza.

Government spokesperson Zoltan Kovacs stated on social media platform X that Kneecap’s “open praise for Hamas and Hezbollah” justified the ban.

“Granting them a stage normalizes hate and terror, and puts democratic values on the line,“ Kovacs wrote, emphasizing Hungary’s commitment to protecting its Jewish community.

The ban, which can be challenged within 30 days, follows Kneecap’s removal from other European festivals in Scotland and Germany this year.

The group is still set to perform at France’s Rock en Seine in August.

Kneecap’s lead singer, Liam O’Hanna (stage name Mo Chara), faces terrorism-related charges in the UK over alleged support for Hamas and Hezbollah during a 2024 performance.

He is scheduled to appear in court next month.

Nearly 300 Hungarian artists, including Oscar-winning director Laszlo Nemes, signed a petition opposing Kneecap’s scheduled performance at Sziget.

Festival organizer Tamas Kadar acknowledged the controversy, stating, “We do not tolerate hate speech in any form,“ while reaffirming a commitment to free expression.

Hungary, a strong ally of Israel within the EU, has previously restricted pro-Palestinian demonstrations following the October 2023 Hamas attack. – AFP