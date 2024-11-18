PETALING JAYA: Tan Sri Michelle Yeoh recently opened up about her inability to have children.

According to an interview with The Times, featured in the Business Insider, the Oscar-winning actress revealed that when she was married to Hong Kong entrepreneur and Dickson Concepts chairman Dickson Poon, she discovered she couldn’t conceive.

The couple divorced in 1991. Yeoh remains godmother to his eldest daughter.

“Maybe that is the biggest sadness in my life, that I cannot have kids,” she was quoted as saying, adding that she now has six godchildren, and many nephews and nieces.

However Yeoh said she doesn’t live with regrets. “(This is) Because I have always given it my 110 per cent. I did everything to make it work, and sometimes even that is not enough, you have to be able.

“In life, we say, you have to not go around holding your hands like this, you have to learn to let go, and sometimes letting go helps you move forward,” said the 62-year-old actress.

Last year, Yeoh married former Ferrari CEO Jean Todt. In January, she celebrated becoming a grandmother to her stepson’s child.

