India probes giant private zoo run by son of Asia’s richest person

NEW DELHI: India’s Supreme Court has ordered an investigation into allegations of illegal animal imports and financial misconduct at a massive private zoo operated by the son of Asia’s wealthiest individual.

Vantara, which describes itself as the “world’s biggest wild animal rescue centre”, is managed by Anant Ambani, whose father Mukesh Ambani leads the multinational conglomerate Reliance Industries.

The facility in Gujarat houses more than 200 elephants alongside 50 bears, 160 tigers, 200 lions, 250 leopards and 900 crocodiles according to India’s Central Zoo Authority.

Wildlife activists have condemned the zoo for keeping endangered species on hot flatlands adjacent to a major oil refinery complex without any rehabilitation plan.

India’s highest court has established a panel led by retired judges to examine alleged unlawful animal acquisitions, wildlife regulation breaches, and money laundering activities.

The investigative team will also evaluate whether Gujarat’s extreme climate conditions are appropriate for the animals and address complaints about creating a private collection.

This judicial action follows petitions based on media reports and complaints filed by various wildlife conservation organisations.

German newspaper Suddeutsche Zeitung reported in March that Vantara imported approximately 39,000 animals during 2024 from countries including the Democratic Republic of Congo, the United Arab Emirates and Venezuela.

Dozens of elephants were transported thousands of kilometres across India in specially modified trucks according to zoo officials.

Vantara issued a statement confirming full cooperation with investigators while reaffirming its commitment to transparency, compassion and legal compliance.

The zoo featured prominently in Anant Ambani’s extravagant multi-day wedding celebrations last year which included private performances by international pop stars. – AFP