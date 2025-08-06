India’s security chief in Moscow amid US tariff threats over Russian oil

NEW DELHI: India’s national security adviser was reportedly in Moscow on Wednesday as tensions escalated over US threats to increase tariffs on Indian imports.

The visit came after US President Donald Trump warned of “substantially” higher tariffs due to India’s continued purchases of Russian oil.

Indian media, including The Hindu and NDTV, reported that security chief Ajit Doval had arrived in Moscow overnight.

The trip coincides with a visit by US envoy Steve Witkoff, who is also scheduled to meet Russian officials.

Trump has set a Friday deadline for Russia to halt its Ukraine offensive or face new penalties.

India’s foreign ministry dismissed US pressure to stop buying Russian oil as “unjustified and unreasonable.”

New Delhi argued that it turned to Russian supplies after traditional sources were diverted to Europe following the Ukraine conflict.

Shilan Shah of Capital Economics noted that India could switch suppliers “relatively easily with little economic impact.”

However, yielding to US demands would be politically challenging for India.

“Domestically, it would not play well to be seen caving to Trump’s demands,“ Shah said in a note.

India has maintained long-standing ties with Russia, dating back to the Cold War.

Data from SIPRI shows Russia supplied 76% of India’s military imports between 2009 and 2013.

Though dependence has decreased, India still relies on Russia for critical defence components.

Ukraine recently accused Russia of using Indian-made parts in drones targeting Ukrainian cities.

Andriy Yermak, chief of staff to Ukraine’s president, urged global action to cut off Russia’s access to foreign components.

Analysts say Trump’s focus on India overlooks the deep historical ties between New Delhi and Moscow. - AFP