UK seeks clarification from China over redacted London embassy plans

LONDON: The British government has formally asked China to provide explanations regarding partially redacted documents submitted for its new embassy project in London.

Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner sent a letter to the Chinese government’s representative firm DP9, seeking clarity on sections obscured for security reasons.

The proposed embassy site, purchased by Beijing in 2018 for $327 million, is located near the Tower of London and was once home to the Royal Mint.

Local authorities previously rejected China’s initial plans in 2022, citing concerns from residents and human rights advocates.

China resubmitted nearly identical proposals in July 2024, reigniting debate over the project.

The UK government has given Beijing until August 20 to respond to the latest request for transparency.

The embassy complex, if approved, would become the largest diplomatic facility in Britain.

The controversy comes as the Labour government attempts to recalibrate relations with China.

Critics argue the project’s lack of transparency raises broader concerns about Beijing’s influence in the UK.

Supporters view it as an opportunity to strengthen bilateral ties through diplomatic infrastructure. - AFP