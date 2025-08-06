CJ vows to defend judicial independence

PETALING JAYA: Chief Justice Datuk Wan Ahmad Farid Wan Salleh has vowed to defend the judiciary’s independence, stressing that the courts must never yield to external pressure.

“I give you my unconditional pledge, in the name of my creator – I will vigorously protect and relentlessly safeguard the independence of our branch of government with every fibre of my being,” he said in his first official address as chief justice.

Wan Ahmad Farid, who has served in all three branches of government, acknowledged his political past, but made it clear that he now speaks only as the chief justice.

“I cannot erase my history, political or otherwise. Nor do I want to. That is who I am. But as I assume this most solemn amanah (trust) and for as long as I occupy this chair, I will uphold the judiciary’s independence.”

Quoting poet and civil rights activist Maya Angelou, the chief justice stressed that understanding past crises – notably the 1988 judicial crisis and the events leading to the 2007 Royal Commission of Inquiry – is essential to reform.

“If you don’t know where you’ve come from, you don’t know where you’re going. Only by recognising and learning from the past can we chart a meaningful future,” he said.

Laying out his reform agenda, Wan Ahmad Farid committed to:

> Assigning circuit judges to fast-track ageing cases;

> Expanding mobile courts to Peninsular Malaysia;

> Reviving circuit sittings for apex courts outside the Klang Valley;

> Strengthening commercial law specialisation to boost investor confidence; and

> Advancing the use of technology and AI to widen access to justice.

The chief justice said these are not miracle promises, but they are actionable steps.

“Let us be a towering example on the world stage.”

Wan Ahmad Farid also reminded the Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC), the Malaysian Bar and its East Malaysian counterparts of their shared duty to uphold the rule of law.

“The AGC must strike a delicate balance between its prosecutorial powers and its role as government advisor. I trust it will act with integrity in upholding judicial independence.”

On the Bar’s responsibilities, he quoted Section 42(1)(a) of the Legal Profession Act 1976:

“Its purpose is to uphold the cause of justice without regard to its own interests or that of its members, uninfluenced by fear or favour.”

Calling for more Bench and Bar engagement, he cited his participation in the KL Bar Run: “It is far easier for us to reach out to each other and speak on matters of importance while wearing t-shirts and sweatpants.”

The chief justice also paid tribute to his mentors – the late Tan Sri Wan Adnan Ismail and his cousin, former Court of Appeal judge Datuk Wan Adnan Muhammad – for shaping his principles.

“Tan Sri Wan Adnan told me, ‘Be honest. There is no room for intellectual dishonesty in upholding your client’s interest.

“Datuk Wan Adnan reminded me, ‘Your decisions will echo far beyond your chambers. We are ultimately answerable to our creator.’”

With their guidance, the chief justice reiterated his commitment to uphold the judiciary’s independence and made clear it must be protected at all costs.

“When all avenues of recourse are closed, the rakyat and even the government will look to the courts for an impartial resolution of their disputes. To my brother and sister judges, let us not fail them. I am not in this chair because I am the best. Far from it. I was not born great, nor have I achieved greatness. What I have is the responsibility of leadership entrusted to me.”

The chief justice noted his post is not a tashrif (privilege), but taklif – a heavy trust and serious accountability.

He reminded judges that while not all parties will be pleased with a verdict, every litigant must feel heard.

“Do not shut them out. Ensure the losing party walks away knowing they were given the right to be heard and their day in court.”

The chief justice also said the judiciary would continue working alongside the Bar and AGC to uphold justice.

“In my working visits to the states in the next few months, I will continue my engagement with the stakeholders. I am particularly excited to meet the Young Lawyers Committees of the State Bars. I say so because I am committed to seeing an improvement in the standards of advocacy among young lawyers in our courts.”

Wan Ahmad Farid closed with a call for all players in the legal ecosystem – from judges to prosecutors and lawyers – to move forward together.

“Let there be a strong message that judicial independence shall remain loud and clear – echoing not just through the halls of the Palace of Justice, but through all corners of society and every corridor of power in this country.”