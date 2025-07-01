Indonesia confirms HMPV cases, assures public of no serious threat

JAKARTA: Indonesian Minister of Health, Budi Gunadi Sadikin, announced on Tuesday that the country has detected infections of the respiratory virus HMPV, but assured the public that the disease is not dangerous, reported Xinhua.

“Our report shows that several children have been infected. We are closely monitoring the situation.

“However, this is not a new disease; it has been present in Indonesia since 2001, and we have not observed any serious impacts caused by this virus,“ Budi said in a written announcement published on the ministry’s official website.

He noted that the symptoms are similar to those of the common flu, and urged the public to maintain a healthy and hygienic environment.

“Anyone can catch the flu if their immune system is weakened. However, our bodies are capable of handling this virus. We need to keep our immune systems strong by ensuring we get enough rest and engage in regular physical exercise,“ he said.