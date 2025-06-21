JAKARTA: Indonesia has evacuated 100 of its citizens from Iran and Israel amid rising tensions in the region, Foreign Minister Sugiono, who goes by a single name, said on Saturday.

Of those evacuated, 96 individuals — including 93 Indonesian citizens, three embassy staff, and one Iranian national married to an Indonesian — crossed the Iran–Azerbaijan border and arrived safely in Baku.

“They are now resting in Baku after a 16-hour journey. The journey went relatively safely and smoothly, although the border was more crowded than usual,” he said in a video statement released by the ministry from Istanbul.

The remaining four Indonesians were evacuated in a separate operation from Israel via Jordan and are reported to be in good condition.

Sugiono said the ministry remained in close contact with its nationals in the region and that the first phase of the evacuation had proceeded smoothly.

According to the foreign ministry, 386 Indonesian citizens are residing in Iran and 192 in Israel.

Sugiono is attending the 51st session of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Foreign Ministers’ Conference in Istanbul from June 21 to 22, where the situation in Iran and Gaza is expected to feature in discussions.

He called for calm and urged all parties to show wisdom and engage in dialogue to seek a peaceful resolution to the crisis.