Indonesia restricts loudspeaker towers after health and religious concerns

MALANG: Indonesian authorities have imposed restrictions on deafening loudspeaker towers following health concerns and a religious ruling declaring excessive noise forbidden under Islamic law.

Residents in East Java villages have reported cracked walls, broken windows, and falling roof tiles caused by the intense vibrations from massive speaker systems mounted on trucks.

The sound systems commonly blast electronic and traditional music at street parties for weddings, circumcisions, and national celebrations, often continuing until early morning.

East Java governor Khofifah Indar Parawansa confirmed new regulations limiting noise levels and specifying permitted times and locations for loudspeaker use.

“The sound is booming from 1 pm to 3 am. They play loud music and drink alcohol,“ said Ahmad Suliyat, a resident of Ngantru village.

A local Islamic council issued a fatwa in July stating that “the use of a sound system excessively, especially during a wedding convoy, or any other events that cause noise, disturb road users, or make people neglect worshipping, is haram.”

Health concerns have mounted following reports of a woman’s death from cardiac arrest allegedly caused by loudspeaker noise and increased hearing problems among event attendees.

The East Java government has capped sound system levels at 120 decibels while mobile units used in parades are limited to 85 decibels.

Despite the new rules, enforcement remains lax with loudspeakers continuing to operate above permitted levels as authorities watch without intervention.

Some residents defend the practice as a local tradition, with one woman noting “the glass cracked during a sound horeg event last year. But that’s OK, people here like loud events.”

Loudspeaker rental operators argue the industry supports local economies, claiming “in Malang alone, it employed tens of thousands of people.”

Many affected residents avoid complaining due to fear of intimidation, with some reporting that loudspeaker owners target complainants by blasting music outside their homes for hours. – AFP