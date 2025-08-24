Fahmi slams TikTok over hiring of former Israeli soldier

KUALA LUMPUR: Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil has strongly criticised TikTok for appointing a former Israeli Defence Forces soldier as its hate content manager in New York.

He described the decision as insensitive and lacking integrity while raising concerns about potential algorithmic influence on Malaysian users.

“After learning of the appointment, I immediately lodged an initial protest by contacting TikTok’s Chief Executive Officer directly,” he said after officiating the Gaza Humanitarian Virtual Reality Innovation Exhibition at Dataran Merdeka.

Fahmi expressed dissatisfaction with TikTok’s response, which he characterised as a public relations statement claiming the appointment was unrelated to Palestine.

“They may say it is separate, but I don’t see it that way,” he added, voicing concerns about pro-Zionist content influencing TikTok’s algorithms for Malaysian users.

He also questioned the high salary offered to the appointee amid company-wide layoffs, including in Malaysia, due to TikTok’s transition toward artificial intelligence.

A meeting will be held with TikTok’s Malaysian representatives alongside the Royal Malaysia Police and Attorney-General’s Chambers early next month for further clarification.

Fahmi did not rule out stern action against the licensed platform but emphasised that any decision would follow rational consideration after the meeting.

“Any action must be rational because we know TikTok is also a business platform and a source of livelihood for many Malaysians,” he stated.

He stressed the need for a balanced approach protecting local users while ensuring compliance with Malaysia’s principles.

Fahmi reaffirmed Malaysia’s consistent stance in supporting unconditional freedom for Palestine. – Bernama