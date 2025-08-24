Milo Breakfast Day 2025 finale in Kedah draws 75,000 participants

ALOR SETAR: The 2025 Milo Breakfast Day celebration concluded in Kedah with a record 75,000 participants, capping off the brand’s 75th anniversary festivities.

Milo Business Executive Officer Ng Su Yen stated that this year’s edition holds special significance as Milo celebrates its 75th anniversary of nourishing Malaysians.

“With the anniversary theme ‘Then, Now and Forever for Malaysia’, this beloved brand continues its mission to support an active lifestyle and balanced diet, while honouring its legacy of delivering goodness across generations,“ she said.

She confirmed that this year’s tour visited six locations, starting in Putrajaya and continuing through Johor, Penang, Pahang, Terengganu and finally Kedah.

“We truly appreciate the trust of all families in Malaysia, passed down from generation to generation,“ Ng added.

According to Ng, Milo’s iconic initiative has evolved into a nationwide movement emphasising the importance of starting the day with a balanced meal and an active lifestyle.

“This year’s finale not only completes the six-stop tour, but also highlights the warmth, spirit and unity of the participating communities,“ she said in the statement.

Ng highlighted that Milo is the first chocolate malt drink in the country to be awarded the Healthier Choice Logo as proof of its commitment to providing delicious and nutritious products.

“Using high quality ingredients with natural goodness such as barley malt, milk and cocoa, Milo is produced at the Chembong factory in Negeri Sembilan, the largest production plant in the world for the brand,“ she explained.

The peak event at Taman Tasik Darul Aman in Jitra featured a three-kilometre Milo Breakfast Run with participation from people of all walks of life.

Tunku Puteri Intan Safinaz Sultan Abdul Halim Mu’adzam Shah remarked that Milo Breakfast Day is more than just an event, it is more about fostering a healthier lifestyle and strengthening community bonds.

“I am delighted to see families, friends and citizens coming together with such energy and positive spirit,“ said Her Royal Highness.

Since its inception in 2013, Milo Breakfast Day has united more than 500,000 Malaysians in a nutritious breakfast start. – Bernama