Indonesia school collapse death toll rises to 37, 26 missing

JAKARTA: The death toll from an Indonesian school collapse rose to 37 on Sunday as rescue workers continued to recover victims from the rubble.

A multi-storey building on Java island partially collapsed on Monday while students were gathering for afternoon prayers.

National search and rescue agency operations director Yudhi Bramantyo confirmed 141 people had been recovered by Sunday morning.

He stated that 104 survivors were in safe condition while 37 individuals had tragically died.

Rescue officials confirmed 26 people remain missing following the disaster.

The death count included a body part that rescue teams retrieved from the debris on Saturday.

Local search and rescue agency head Nanang Sigit separately verified the death toll of 37.

Investigators are examining the cause of the collapse with initial evidence suggesting substandard construction.

The rescue operation proved particularly complex due to structural instability where vibrations in one area could affect other sections.

Families of the missing consented to heavy equipment use on Thursday after the critical 72-hour survival window ended. – AFP