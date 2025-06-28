Indonesia urges safer hiking after tourist death on Mount Rinjani

JAKARTA: Indonesia’s Tourism Ministry has urged visitors to Mount Rinjani National Park in West Nusa Tenggara to use only licensed operators and certified guides when undertaking extreme activities such as hiking.

The appeal follows the death of Brazilian tourist Juliana Marins, 26, who fell while trekking in the park on June 21. Her body was found four days later at a depth of around 600 metres, but poor weather and difficult terrain delayed recovery efforts until June 25.

Tourism Minister Widiyanti Putri Wardhana has called on all visitors to strictly observe safety protocols and avoid venturing off designated trails.

“Report any breaches of standard operating procedures immediately via WhatsApp at +62 811-895-6767,” she said in a statement, adding that tourist safety is a shared responsibility.

The minister described the incident as a tragic reminder of the serious risks associated with extreme tourism, and said it should serve as a turning point in the enforcement of safety standards.

“This incident reminds us that every extreme tourism destination carries significant risk,” she added.

The fatal fall comes just weeks after a Malaysian climber died on the same mountain in early May after plunging roughly 80 metres into a ravine.

Mount Rinjani, an active volcano standing 3,726 metres above sea level, is one of Indonesia’s most popular hiking destinations, attracting thousands of adventurers each year.