Injured Neymar out of Brazil World Cup qualifiers

SAO PAULO: Brazil star Neymar was on Friday ruled out of upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Colombia and Argentina after a thigh injury scuppered his recall to the national team.

Neymar has spent almost a year and a half out of the Brazil side due to injuries, but had appeared rejuvenated since his return to Santos in February.

With Brazil down in fifth place in South American World Cup qualifying, coach Dorival Junior recalled Brazil's top scorer with 79 goals to the side he last represented in October 2023.

Brazil play Colombia in Brazilia on March 20 and face bitter rivals and defending champions Argentina in Buenos Aires five days later.

Neymar, 33, scored for the first time in over 14 months two weeks ago, opening his account for Santos since his return to his boyhood club.