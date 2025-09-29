International aid flotilla approaches Gaza with expected September 30 arrival

ISTANBUL: An international aid flotilla is currently less than 399 nautical miles away from the Gaza Strip and expected to reach the blockaded territory by September 30.

Organisers confirmed the flotilla’s progress on Sunday through a statement released on social media platform X.

The coalition declared that time moves and the flotilla moves with it, bringing them closer to Gaza and the justice it deserves.

They shared a detailed map illustrating the vessels’ route to Gaza while highlighting the remaining distance to the blockaded territory.

Wael Naouar, spokesperson for the flotilla’s Maghreb fleet, indicated the boats might arrive on September 30 or October 1.

He further noted that potential delays could occur depending on prevailing weather conditions.

The Global Sumud Flotilla consists of approximately 50 ships that departed earlier this month to challenge Israel’s blockade.

Their mission focuses on delivering crucial humanitarian assistance, particularly medical supplies, to the war-ravaged enclave.

A Turkish activist onboard shared video footage showing a Greek Navy vessel returning after accompanying the flotilla in international waters.

The Italian and Spanish navies continue providing protection for the activists aboard the aid vessels.

Ross Ykema, a Dutch activist, emphasised in a video statement that only the sea currently separates them from Gaza.

Israel completely closed Gaza’s crossings since March 2, effectively blocking food and aid convoys from entering.

This closure has significantly worsened famine conditions throughout the besieged enclave.

Limited supplies occasionally enter Gaza but many get looted by armed groups operating in the territory.

Gaza authorities accuse Israel of providing protection to these armed groups involved in looting humanitarian aid.

The Israeli military has killed more than 66,000 Palestinians in Gaza since October 2023.

Most casualties comprise women and children according to available statistics from the region.

Continuous bombardment has made Gaza practically uninhabitable while causing widespread starvation and disease outbreaks. – Bernama-Anadolu