Iran army chief warns of ongoing Israeli threats amid tensions

DUBAI: Iran’s military commander-in-chief Amir Hatami has warned that threats from Israel remain active, as reported by state media.

The remarks follow heightened tensions between the two nations, including strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities in June and subsequent retaliatory missile and drone attacks by Tehran.

Hatami emphasized vigilance, stating that even a minimal threat should be treated as significant. “A 1% threat must be perceived as a 100% threat.

“We should not underestimate the enemy and consider its threats as over,“ he said, according to the official IRNA news agency.

He also affirmed Iran’s military readiness, noting that its missile and drone capabilities “remain standing and ready for operations.”

The comments come after Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz issued a warning last month, indicating that Israel would strike Iran again if provoked.

The exchange underscores the volatile security dynamics in the region, with both nations maintaining a posture of deterrence. - Reuters