ISTANBUL: Iran’s Cyber Security Command announced that since the onset of Israeli cyberattacks amid the conflict, multiple attempts to disrupt critical infrastructure, including the banking network, have been largely thwarted, Anadolu Ajansi (AA) reported, citing Iranian Mehr News Agency on Friday.

Key achievements highlighted, according to a statement by the Command, include repelling major distributed denial-of-service attacks, limiting hacker groups’ access to sabotage systems and steal data, causing a partial collapse of Israel’s Command and control (C4I) structures near military operations and disrupting Israeli data collection mechanisms used for targeted attacks.

Additionally, efforts prevented the exploitation of mobile phone malware by hostile actors, it added.

The Cyber Security Command warned collaborators with Israel that they would be “identified and prosecuted.”

Hostilities broke out on June 13 when Israel launched airstrikes on several sites across Iran, including military and nuclear facilities, prompting Tehran to launch retaliatory strikes.

Meanwhile, in Iran, 639 people have been killed and more than 1,300 wounded in the Israeli assault, according to Iranian media reports.