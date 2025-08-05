Iran closes offices amid heatwave to ease power grid strain

TEHRAN: Iranian authorities have ordered government offices to close or reduce working hours as a severe heatwave strains the country’s power grid.

The decision affects at least half of Iran’s 31 provinces, including Tehran, West Azerbaijan, Ardabil, Hormozgan, and Alborz.

State media reported that the closures were requested by the energy ministry to “manage energy consumption in the water and electricity sectors.”

Emergency services will remain operational despite the shutdowns.

Temperatures in southwestern Khuzestan province hit 52C in the past 24 hours, worsening power shortages that have led to rolling blackouts nationwide.

The meteorological office predicts the extreme heat will persist for the next five days.

Water pressure in Tehran has also been reduced due to dwindling reservoir levels amid what Iranian media calls the worst drought in a century.

Industrial output has suffered significantly, with factories reportedly facing power cuts four days a week.

Data from industrial and mining sectors indicate production levels have dropped to those seen during the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020. - AFP