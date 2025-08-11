Iran confirms UN nuclear watchdog deputy chief visit amid tensions

TEHRAN: Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi confirmed the deputy director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency will visit Tehran on Monday.

This marks the first high-level IAEA visit since Iran suspended cooperation with the nuclear watchdog last month following its 12-day conflict with Israel.

“Our talks with the Agency tomorrow will focus on a new cooperation framework... Until we reach an agreement on a new framework, cooperation will not begin,“ Araghchi told reporters.

The minister clarified no nuclear site inspections or visits are planned during the IAEA official’s trip.

The diplomatic development follows Israel’s unprecedented June attacks targeting Iranian nuclear and military facilities, with US forces joining strikes on Fordo, Isfahan and Natanz sites.

Iran suspended IAEA cooperation last month, criticising the agency’s failure to condemn Israeli and US strikes on its nuclear facilities.

The hostilities disrupted US-Iran nuclear negotiations that began in April, representing their highest-level contact since Washington abandoned the 2015 nuclear deal.

Araghchi revealed Iran has received US messages about resuming talks but stated “nothing has been finalised” regarding potential negotiations.

European powers Germany, Britain and France have threatened to trigger sanctions by August’s end if no nuclear deal is reached, using the 2015 agreement’s snapback mechanism.

“Our contact with the Europeans is ongoing,“ said Araghchi, noting no date is set for further talks as the October sanctions deadline looms.

The minister’s remarks highlight Tehran’s demand for security guarantees before reengaging in nuclear diplomacy with Western powers. – AFP