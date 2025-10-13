Iran declines Gaza peace summit invitation citing US sanctions

TEHRAN: Iran has confirmed that neither its president nor foreign minister will attend the Gaza peace summit in Egypt.

Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi announced the decision on social media platform X early Monday morning.

He stated that Iranian officials cannot engage with counterparts who have attacked the Iranian people and continue to threaten and sanction them.

This statement directly references the United States, which participated in attacks on Iranian nuclear sites during a brief June conflict.

Araghchi emphasized that Tehran nonetheless supports any initiative to end what he described as Israel’s genocide in Gaza.

He further expressed Iran’s support for defending Palestinians’ right to self-determination.

Iran has maintained a policy of non-recognition toward Israel since its 1979 Islamic Revolution.

The country has consistently made Palestinian support a central pillar of its foreign policy.

The Gaza peace summit is being co-chaired by US President Donald Trump and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi.

This high-level meeting aims to consolidate the current ceasefire and outline a political framework for post-war Gaza.

Leaders from more than twenty nations are expected to participate in the Red Sea resort gathering.

Neither Israeli nor Hamas representatives will attend the summit in Sharm el-Sheikh. – AFP