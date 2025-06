TEHRAN: Iranian media reported a police chief and another officer were killed in drone strike Saturday, about 300 kilometres (186 miles) west of Tehran, as Israel kept up its air campaign against the Islamic republic for a second day.

“This morning police chief Major Habibollah Akbarian, along with second lieutenant Amir Hossein Seifi, were martyred by a drone strike in Asadabad city in the western province of Hamedan,“ the ISNA press agency reported.