99 foreigners arrested in raids at entertainment outlets in Kuantan

KUANTAN: A total of 99 foreign nationals, including 85 women, were arrested in six raids conducted by the Immigration Department on entertainment premises here early today.

Pahang Immigration director Nursafariza Ihsan said they were among 369 individuals rounded up in the operation that began at 1 am.

She said those arrested involved Thai, Lao, Bangladeshi, Yemeni and Chinese nationals aged between 25 and 50, while most of the foreign women arrested worked as guest relations officers (GROs), booked by customers through various platforms, including the WeChat application.

“Those arrested are suspected of misusing their work permits because after checks, we found that most of them were permit holders in the construction and cleaning sectors, while some also only had social visit passes,” she said when contacted by Bernama.

She said those arrested were taken to the Kemayan Immigration Depot, Bera, for further investigation.