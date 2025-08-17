Iran policeman killed in clash with jihadists in southeast

TEHRAN: Gunmen killed a police officer during a clash with security forces in Iran’s restive southeast.

The incident occurred in Sistan-Baluchistan province, known for frequent violence involving rebels, extremists, and drug traffickers.

“In an exchange of fire... between Iranshahr police and armed men, one officer was wounded and another killed,“ Fars news agency reported.

ISNA news agency also confirmed the deadly gun battle.

The province has a large ethnic Baluch population, predominantly Sunni Muslims, unlike Iran’s Shiite majority.

Fars stated the attackers were wounded but escaped and are being pursued by police.

Sunni jihadist group Jaish al-Adl later claimed responsibility for the attack on social media.

The group, based in Pakistan, has carried out multiple attacks in the region in recent years.

On Sunday, Jaish al-Adl killed another police officer in Sistan-Baluchistan, according to local reports.

The group also attacked a courthouse in the same province on July 26, leaving at least six dead. - AFP