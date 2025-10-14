Iran says Trump’s peace call contradicts US military actions

TEHRAN: Iran stated on Tuesday that US President Donald Trump’s call for a peace agreement with Tehran contradicts Washington’s military actions against Iranian targets.

The Iranian foreign ministry declared that Trump’s expressed desire for peace and dialogue conflicts with America’s hostile and criminal behaviour toward the Iranian people.

This statement references the unprecedented bombing campaign Israel launched against Iran in mid-June, which struck nuclear and military facilities along with residential areas.

The attacks killed more than 1,000 people and derailed high-level nuclear negotiations between Tehran and Washington during the 12-day war.

Iran retaliated with missile and drone strikes that killed dozens in Israel before a ceasefire took effect on June 24.

Trump announced during a Monday speech at the Israeli Knesset that he wants a peace deal with Iran and placed responsibility for any agreement on Tehran.

Iran’s foreign ministry directly challenged the sincerity of this peace proposal in its official response.

It questioned how the United States could attack Iranian residential areas and nuclear facilities during political talks, killing over 1,000 civilians including women and children, then demand peace and friendship.

Trump also stated that regional stability required Iran’s leaders to renounce terrorism, stop threatening neighbours, cease funding militant proxies, and recognise Israel’s right to exist.

Tehran condemned these remarks as irresponsible and shameful while accusing the United States of being a leading producer of terrorism.

The Iranian foreign ministry asserted that America supports what it called the terrorist and genocidal Zionist regime and lacks moral authority to accuse others. – AFP