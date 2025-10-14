M’sian man shocked as company cuts salary for attending Friday prayers, sparks outrage online

A 31-year-old man from Plentong has spoken out after discovering his salary was cut for attending Friday prayers, a move that has drawn widespread criticism online for being “unethical” and “disrespectful.”

The man, identified as Saleh Zuhri, said he was shocked to see “Time Off” listed under the Deductions column in his September payslip, indicating that his obligatory Solat Jumaat was treated as unpaid leave.

“It’s already 2025 — I thought all companies in Johor followed the Labour Department’s guidelines by now. Turns out, some still don’t.

“Last month I only worked through two Fridays, but this month there’ll be five.

“Yesterday I told HR — please inform the boss to allow Friday prayer breaks. If that still doesn’t work out, then I’ll be the one walking away from here,” he wrote in his Threads post.

Saleh said the company’s HR department confirmed that time taken for Friday prayers is counted as time off unless employees stay back after work to make up for it.

“If the employee works extra hours to replace the time, then it won’t be deducted. Otherwise, yes, it’s cut from the salary,” the HR representative said, according to a screenshot.

Saleh claimed that several Muslim employees at the same workplace face similar deductions, prompting some to skip prayers entirely out of fear of losing pay.

The issue has since gone viral, with Malaysians condemning the company’s decision.

One user called ridhuanazmi advised: “Report it to the Labour Department (JTK), and the employer will be in hot water — they’ll be called in and have to submit all payslips and staff attendance records for payroll inspection.

“If the employer threatens you, report again. If they fire you? Go to the Industrial Relations Department (JPP) and file an Unfair Dismissal case within 60 days from the date of your termination letter.”

“Wow... Maybe some staff used to slack off before. At my previous workplaces, employees had to make up the time after work since there was no punch card during lunch. But the “make-up” was based purely on honesty — no one actually checked. Thankfully, all the staff were honest,” piandayah commented.

“You can’t just deduct someone’s salary however you like, except for what’s clearly allowed under labour law. Aiyoooo,” maryshaaa.adhyraaa lamented.