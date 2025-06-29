Iran uranium enrichment could resume in months despite attacks: IAEA

VIENNA: The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi, has stated that Iran could resume uranium enrichment “in a matter of months” despite recent attacks on its nuclear facilities by the US and Israel. The remarks came during an interview with CBS News, highlighting ongoing concerns over Tehran’s nuclear capabilities.

Israel launched airstrikes on Iranian nuclear and military sites on June 13, claiming the operation aimed to prevent Iran from developing nuclear weapons—an ambition Iran has repeatedly denied. The US followed with strikes on three key atomic program facilities. While Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi described the damage as “serious,“ specifics remain unclear. US President Donald Trump asserted the attacks set back Iran’s nuclear progress by “decades.”

However, Grossi cautioned that some infrastructure remains operational. “They can have, you know, in a matter of months, I would say, a few cascades of centrifuges spinning and producing enriched uranium, or less than that,“ he said.

A critical uncertainty surrounds Iran’s stockpile of 408.6 kg (900 lbs) of highly enriched uranium, which is refined to 60% purity—above civilian use but below weapons grade. If further processed, this material could theoretically yield over nine nuclear bombs. Grossi admitted, “We don’t know where this material could be,“ suggesting some may have been destroyed or relocated before the attacks.

Iran has since suspended cooperation with the IAEA, rejecting Grossi’s request to inspect damaged sites, including the Fordo enrichment facility. “We need to be in a position to ascertain, to confirm what is there, and where is it and what happened,“ Grossi emphasised.

In a Fox News interview, Trump dismissed claims that Iran moved its uranium stockpile, stating, “They didn’t move anything.” Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio reaffirmed Washington’s support for IAEA monitoring efforts in Iran.

The full interview with Grossi will air on CBS’s “Face the Nation” on Sunday.