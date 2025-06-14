TEHRAN: Israel began feeling Iran’s wrath on Friday evening as the Islamic Republic of Iran Armed Forces launched a wave of strikes on Israel.

According to the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA), the strikes came hours after the Israeli regime, in what Iran described as unprovoked aggression, targeted locations inside Iranian territory, including residential buildings.

The Iranian counterstrikes began without warning, and images and footage emerged showing missile after missile penetrating Israel’s missile defences and exploding upon impact. Huge fireballs lit up the night sky in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem.

Reports said Israel’s Ministry of War was hit. Israeli air defence batteries around other specific targets were also taken out before missiles struck the higher-profile sites.

The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) said in a brief statement after the strikes began that dozens of Israeli targets, including military sites and airbases, were being hit in pinpoint attacks. It said further details would be provided later.

In a second statement issued around midnight, the IRGC said its missile and drone units had targeted Israeli military bases used to launch strikes on Iran, as well as industrial weapons manufacturing and other military facilities deep inside Israel. The statement said intelligence collected — including satellite imagery — confirmed that dozens of ballistic missiles had struck their intended targets.

Overnight on Friday, the Israeli regime launched a series of military strikes in and around the Iranian capital, Tehran, as well as other Iranian cities. Simultaneously, anticipating a devastating Iranian response, Israeli Minister for Military Affairs Israel Katz declared a state of emergency across Israel.

The Israeli military also carried out targeted strikes against Iran’s top military commanders. Chairman of the Chiefs of Staff of Iran’s Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Baqeri and Chief Commander of the IRGC Major General Hossein Salami were assassinated in Tehran.

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei appointed new top military commanders on the same day.

Just before the Iranian strikes began, Ayatollah Khamenei said in a televised address to the nation that the Israeli regime would not escape retaliation for its attacks on Iran.

“Strong action should be taken — and will be taken,” the Leader said. “We will show no leniency. Life will undoubtedly turn bleak for them.”