Israel army chief must follow Gaza decisions says defence minister

JERUSALEM: Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz clarified that while army Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir may voice his opinions, the military must ultimately follow government directives regarding Gaza.

Katz posted on social media platform X, addressing recent Israeli media reports suggesting Zamir opposes plans for a full occupation of Gaza.

“The Chief of Staff has the right and duty to present his stance in proper forums, but once political decisions are made, the army will implement them professionally,“ Katz stated.

He emphasised his role as defence minister to ensure government decisions are enforced without compromise.

Katz linked Hamas’s refusal to release hostages as justification for further military actions to achieve war objectives.

Chief of Staff Zamir has not publicly commented but reportedly warned against full occupation during a closed-door meeting with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Israeli broadcaster Kan 11 cited Zamir describing such an occupation as a potential “trap” during security discussions.

Netanyahu is expected to convene his security cabinet on Thursday to finalise next steps in Gaza operations.

Media sources anticipate expanded military operations across Gaza, including densely populated areas where hostages may be held. - AFP