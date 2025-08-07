HKHM 2025 preparations on track with exciting side events

KUALA LUMPUR: Preparations for the 2025 National Day and Malaysia Day (HKHM) celebrations are progressing smoothly.

Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil confirmed two meetings have been held for each main organising committee.

“Everything is on track. Planning and participation have been very positive,” he said.

He noted that applications from groups eager to join the parade are still being received.

Side events will enhance the experience for attendees beyond the main parade.

“Families, children, and parents alike can look forward to a truly festive atmosphere,” Fahmi added.

He spoke at the PENTARAMA Homecoming programme at SK Bangsar today.

National Day Eve celebrations will feature events in Putrajaya and Kuala Lumpur.

“This year’s celebrations will be grand, harmonious, and filled with joy,” he said.

Updates can be found on the merdeka360.my portal.

The National Day parade will be held in Putrajaya on Aug 31.

Malaysia Day celebrations will take place in Penang on Sept 16.

Fahmi also promoted Malam Malaysia Bersama Gaza, a solidarity event for Palestine.

Organised by MAPIM, it will run from Aug 22 to 24 at Dataran Merdeka.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is expected to attend the highlight night.

“This event reaffirms Malaysia’s support for Palestine,” Fahmi stated.

MAPIM anticipates over 100,000 attendees with exhibitions on Palestinian history.

Fahmi encouraged public participation to show solidarity.

The PENTARAMA Homecoming programme aims to foster patriotism in students nationwide.

Today’s event included talks, cultural performances, and flag-waving activities.

Department of Information director-general Julina Johan was also present. - Bernama