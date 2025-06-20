JERUSALEM: Israel’s military said Friday it struck dozens of targets in Tehran overnight, including what it called a centre for the “research and development of Iran’s nuclear weapons project,“ in the eighth day of war between the two foes.

In a statement, the army said it had “completed a series of strikes in the heart of Tehran: dozens of targets were struck, including military missile production sites and the SPND (Organisation of Defensive Innovation and Research) headquarters for research and development of Iran’s nuclear weapons project.”

According to the Israeli military the SPND headquarters “is used for research and development of advanced technologies and weapons supporting the Iranian regime’s military capabilities.”

The army said that during the night on Thursday more than 60 fighter jets struck dozens of military targets.

“Among the targets were sites producing missile components and facilities manufacturing raw materials used in casting missile engines,“ it added.

The military also said it intercepted overnight four UAVs launched from Iran.

In a separate statement, the army said on Friday it had hit “three ready-to-launch missile launchers aimed at Israeli territory”.

Israel, claiming that Iran was on the verge of developing a nuclear weapon, launched air strikes against its arch-enemy a week ago, triggering deadly exchanges.

European foreign ministers will hold talks Friday with their Iranian counterpart, hoping to reach a diplomatic solution to the war as US President Donald Trump mulls the prospect of US involvement.