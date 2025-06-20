KUALA LUMPUR: The outgoing 14th Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Tan Sri Razarudin Husain has proposed that the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) be placed under a dedicated ministry to strengthen the operations and management of the 130,000-strong force.

He said the proposal had been submitted to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and the Home Ministry for consideration, noting that it is an administrative structure common in other countries such as China, Brazil, Vietnam, South Korea as well as Brunei, to be on par with key sectors such as health and defence.

“I see this need as an important resolution to ensure PDRM continues to be relevant, in line with the evolution of today’s globalisation and digital era.

“I am optimistic that this (special ministry) will bring about positive change and great improvement in empowering public service for the common good,” he said when speaking at the Handover of Duties Ceremony of the Inspector-General of Police at the Police Training Centre (Pulapol) in Kuala Lumpur today.

Earlier at the ceremony, Bukit Aman Special Branch director Datuk Mohd Khalid Ismail was appointed as the 15th IGP to replace Razarudin effective today.

The ceremony was witnessed by Home Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail and was also attended by Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil and senior PDRM officers.

In his speech, Razarudin expressed his gratitude and appreciation for the support from various parties throughout his tenure as the head of the security forces since June 2023 and throughout his more than 42 years of service in PDRM.

The Dengkil-born native also reminded all members to continue upholding integrity and make the value of good governance the core of service delivery.

“As is well known, the problems of integrity, corruption, misconduct and abuse of power still plague the image and create a stigma for the force and its personnel.

“Compliance with the Inspector-General of Police’s Directive No. 191 – Total Enforcement of Regulation 3C of the Public Servants (Conduct and Discipline) Regulations 1993 is necessary and should be taken seriously,” he said.

Razarudin in his speech also prayed that Mohd Khalid would be able to lead the Sang Saka Biru (’’The Blue Perennial’ -- a name given to the PDRM flag) team towards greater success.

“I believe this selection is based on Mohd Khalid’s experience and credibility, which makes him a trusted leader to lead the PDRM to even greater excellence. I pray that he will fulfil this responsibility entrusted to him,” he said.

After the handover of duties ceremony, Razarudin received an official send-off salute from the Main Regimental Colours, Battalion Colours and Unit Colours of PDRM in a beating the retreat ceremony.

Razarudin, who attended the ceremony with his wife Puan Sri Zainah Othman, also received the Commander’s Salute (’Hormat Panglima’) from the combined personnel and officers of all departments in the PDRM, in the ceremony which was also graced with a salute from the PDRM Air Operations Force.

The retreat ceremony ended with the lowering of the Sang Saka Biru flag before Razarudin boarded a ceremonial vehicle to sign the visitors’ book at the Pulapol Guard Room, the final stop before his departure from the ceremony and the Royal Malaysia Police.

Razarudin, who joined PDRM in 1982, was appointed as the 14th IGP for a two-year contract after retirement, effective June 23, 2023 and will end his 42 years of duty with the police force this Sunday.

Throughout his career, Razarudin has held several key positions including head of the Penang Criminal Investigation Department in 2016, deputy commissioner of Sabah police (2016), deputy police chief of Perak (2018), police chief of Perak (2019), director of Bukit Aman Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department (2020) and Deputy Inspector-General of Police (2021).