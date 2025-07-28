Israel delivers 120 aid trucks to Gaza on first day of pause

JERUSALEM: Israel announced that over 120 truckloads of food aid were distributed in Gaza on the first day of a temporary pause in fighting.

The aid was delivered by the UN and international agencies as part of a coordinated effort to address severe shortages in the war-torn territory.

On Sunday, Israel declared a “tactical pause” in military operations in parts of Gaza and opened secure routes for humanitarian aid.

The Israeli defence ministry body COGAT stated, “Over 120 trucks were collected and distributed yesterday by the UN and international organisations.”

COGAT added that an additional 180 trucks had entered Gaza and were awaiting collection, with hundreds more still queued for UN pickup.

Meanwhile, Israel, Jordan, and the United Arab Emirates conducted parachute air drops to supplement ground deliveries.

Before the conflict, Gaza required around 500 trucks daily to sustain its population of over two million.

Recent weeks have seen UN agencies warn of famine-like conditions as aid supplies dwindle, prompting international calls for a ceasefire to facilitate large-scale relief efforts.

Israel denies accusations of using hunger as a weapon of war, instead blaming aid agencies for delays in distribution.

“More consistent collection and distribution by UN agencies and international organisations equals more aid reaching those who need it most in Gaza,“ COGAT said. – AFP