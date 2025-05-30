JERUSALEM: Israel’s far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir said Friday it was time to use “full force” in Gaza, after Hamas said a new US-backed truce proposal failed to meet its demands.

“Mr Prime Minister, after Hamas rejected the deal proposal again -- there are no more excuses,“ Ben Gvir said on his Telegram channel.

“The confusion, the shuffling and the weakness must end. We have already missed too many opportunities. It is time to go in with full force, without blinking, to destroy, and kill Hamas to the last one.”