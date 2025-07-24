Israel identifies projectile launched toward Gaza aid sites amid crisis

JERUSALEM: Israel’s military confirmed on Thursday that a projectile was launched toward aid distribution sites in southern Gaza, escalating tensions amid a worsening humanitarian crisis.

Hamas claimed responsibility, stating it targeted an Israeli command post in the area.

The Israeli army said in a statement, “Last night, the (Israeli military) identified a projectile launched from the Khan Yunis area in southern Gaza, toward the area in which the aid distribution sites in Rafah are located.”

The projectile reportedly landed 250 metres from an aid site near the Morag Corridor, a key route between Khan Yunis and Rafah.

Hamas’s armed wing, the Ezzedine Al-Qassam Brigades, stated it had “shelled an enemy command and control site in the Morag axis on Wednesday evening” using short-range rockets.

Despite the attack, Israel said aid distribution continued, with “tens of thousands of weekly food packages” delivered.

The incident highlights ongoing risks for civilians seeking aid in Gaza, where chronic food shortages persist.

Over 100 aid groups warn of “mass starvation” after 21 months of conflict.

Gaza authorities frequently accuse Israel of firing on crowds near aid points, while Israel blames Hamas for disrupting relief efforts. – AFP