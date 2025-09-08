Israel intensifies Gaza City offensive with third high-rise bombing

GAZA CITY: Israeli forces bombed a residential high-rise in Gaza City on Sunday after issuing evacuation orders to residents.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced earlier that day that the military was deepening its assault on the Gaza Strip’s key urban centre.

The Israeli military stated it struck Al-Roya Tower because Hamas used it to monitor troop movements.

Hamas has denied using residential buildings for military purposes.

This marked the third residential tower targeted in three consecutive days.

Al-Quds hospital reported one fatality from the Al-Roya Tower strike.

The Israeli army had issued two evacuation orders for the complex and surrounding area.

Residents were urged to move south toward the Al-Mawasi humanitarian zone in Khan Yunis.

Netanyahu told his cabinet that forces were destroying terrorist infrastructure and demolishing identified terror towers.

Witness Mohammed Al-Nazli described the bombing as feeling like an earthquake.

He said the building was completely destroyed and turned to rubble.

Nazli expressed extreme terror about the situation and uncertainty about how much more people can endure.

Netanyahu claimed around 100,000 residents had already left Gaza City.

He accused Hamas of preventing evacuations and using civilians as human shields.

The escalation has raised fears of worsening humanitarian conditions for Palestinians.

Israeli aircraft dropped thousands of evacuation leaflets over western neighbourhoods on Saturday.

Resident Mustafa al-Jamal said he would not leave because the designated safe zone has been repeatedly bombed.

He cited having no money, tent, house, or food as reasons for staying.

Israeli protesters took to streets on Saturday opposing the decision to seize Gaza City.

They expressed concerns about the fate of hostages believed to be held in the area.

One Jerusalem protester named Edith called it a political war that terrified her for all involved. – AFP