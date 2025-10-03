Israel intercepts Gaza aid flotilla with Greta Thunberg aboard

JERUSALEM: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised Israeli naval forces for intercepting a Gaza-bound aid flotilla carrying hundreds of pro-Palestinian activists.

The Global Sumud Flotilla of around 45 vessels began its voyage last month with politicians and activists including Swedish climate campaigner Greta Thunberg heading to Gaza.

The Israeli navy intercepted vessel after vessel at sea after warning activists against entering waters it says fall under its blockade.

“I commend the soldiers and commanders of the navy who carried out their mission on Yom Kippur in the most professional and efficient manner,“ Netanyahu said in a statement.

“Their important action prevented dozens of vessels from entering the war zone and repelled a campaign of delegitimisation against Israel.”

An Israeli official said more than 400 activists aboard 41 vessels were detained in an operation that lasted roughly 12 hours.

The official added that all passengers were detained at Ashdod port where they would begin deportation procedures to Europe.

Greek Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis stated that all passengers were in good health and no violence had been exercised.

The Greek organisers of the flotilla announced that 11 Greeks aboard the vessels had begun a hunger strike to protest their illegal detention.

Hamas condemned the interception of the flotilla as a crime of piracy and maritime terrorism.

Rights group Amnesty International criticised Israel for blocking the flotilla, calling it an act of intimidation intended to punish critics.

Spain and Italy had sent naval escorts to protect their citizens on board the flotilla before urging activists to halt before entering Israel’s exclusion zone.

Turkey called the interception an act of terrorism and opened an investigation after Israeli forces arrested Turkish citizens on board.

Spain summoned Israel’s top representative in Madrid and launched an investigation into potential human rights violations.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum demanded the immediate repatriation of six Mexicans who were part of the flotilla.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni criticised the attempt to reach Gaza, saying it brings no benefit to the Palestinian people.

South Africa urged Israel to immediately release the activists, who include Mandla Mandela, the grandson of anti-apartheid hero Nelson Mandela. – AFP