Steven Sim urges global solidarity for Gaza flotilla at WSSF

KUALA LUMPUR: Human Resource Minister Steven Sim used the global platform of the World Social Security Forum 2025 to voice solidarity with the Global Sumud Flotilla.

Speaking at the WSSF Gala Dinner, Sim urged the international community to unite against injustice and act to end ongoing atrocities.

“We are in the business of protecting people and dignity, of ensuring our workers are safe,” he told delegates from over 130 countries.

“But conscience compels me to speak also of those who are not safe tonight, not because of an accident, but because they are detained, their freedom denied, their dignity trampled upon.”

Sim highlighted that thirty-four Malaysians were among the brave souls on the GSF, seized on their humanitarian mission to Gaza, Palestine.

Sumud Nusantara Command Centre director-general Datuk Dr Sani Araby Abdul Alim Araby confirmed twenty-three Malaysian volunteers on the flotilla were detained by Israeli forces.

The detained volunteers included singer Heliza Helmi and her sister Nur Hazwani Afiqah, who were aboard the Hio vessel.

Other detainees were Nurfarahin Romli and Danish Nazran Murad from the Grande Blu, and singer Zizi Kirana from the Huga.

Musa Nuwayri, Iylia Balqis and Sul Aidil were detained from the Alma vessel.

Haikal Abdullah, Muaz Zainal, Zulfadhli Khiduddin and Rusydi Ramli were taken from the Sirius.

Razali Awang was detained from the Inana, while influencer Nurul Hidayah Mohd Amin, also known as Ardell Aryana, was taken from the Mikeno.

PU Rahmat, Norhelmi Ab Ghani, Mohd Asmawi Mukhtar and Norazman Ishak were detained from the Estrella.

Zainal Rashid and Ustaz Muhammad were taken from the Fair Lady.

Muhammad Hareez Adzrami, also known as Haroqs, Muhd Haikal Luqman Zulkefli and Taufiq Mohd Razif were detained from the Free Willy.

The flotilla comprised more than 500 activists from 44 countries attempting to break Israel’s blockade and deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza.

Meanwhile, Sim expressed appreciation to the International Social Security Association for designating Kuala Lumpur as the global capital for social security.

The WSSF brought together over 1,000 participants to chart the future of social protection systems worldwide during the past week.

“To the delegates, I hope Kuala Lumpur has given you the space and opportunity for an impactful discussion,” he said.

Sim highlighted that the delegates’ mission to protect people and uphold dignity everywhere is of utmost importance.

Decisions made at the forum are expected to impact the lives of billions worldwide.

“We do not safeguard dignity with guns or bombs, but with social policy rooted in the conviction that every person, men and women, young and old, of every colour and creed, in health or in disability, deserves a dignified life,” he concluded. – Bernama