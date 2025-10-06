Israel to release last Spanish Gaza flotilla detainees, says Spain

MADRID: Israel will return the remaining 28 Spanish detainees from a pro-Palestinian aid flotilla to Gaza on Monday.

This follows the release of 21 other Spanish activists over the weekend.

Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares confirmed the development during a radio interview.

“We are working so that they all arrive in Spain as soon as possible,“ Albares told Catalunya Radio.

He declined to provide further operational details citing privacy concerns.

The minister stated that “today there will no longer be any Spaniards in jail in Israel.”

Dozens of activists from other nationalities are also scheduled for release on Monday.

Swedish climate campaigner Greta Thunberg was among those detained in the flotilla operation.

Most released activists will be flown to Greece before continuing to their home countries.

The Global Sumud Flotilla had attempted to break Israel’s blockade to deliver aid to Gaza.

The United Nations says famine has taken hold in Gaza after nearly two years of conflict.

The UN attributes this famine to “systematic obstruction” of humanitarian aid by Israel.

Israel began intercepting the flotilla vessels in international waters last Wednesday.

An Israeli official confirmed boats carrying over 400 people were prevented from reaching occupied Palestinian territory. – AFP