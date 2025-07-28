Israeli rights groups label Gaza campaign as genocide in stark reports

JERUSALEM: Two prominent Israeli human rights organisations, B’Tselem and Physicians for Human Rights Israel, have declared the ongoing military campaign in Gaza a “genocide” against Palestinians.

This marks the first time Israeli NGOs have used such strong language to describe the conflict.

B’Tselem executive director Yuli Novak stated, “Nothing prepares you for the realisation that you are part of a society committing genocide.

“This is a deeply painful moment for us.” She emphasised the duty of Israelis and Palestinians to confront the harsh realities of the war.

The conflict, now in its 21st month, began after Hamas launched an unprecedented attack on Israel in October 2023.

Since then, Gaza has suffered widespread devastation, with over 59,821 fatalities reported by the Hamas-run health ministry.

The UN warns of worsening famine and malnutrition among displaced civilians.

The International Court of Justice previously acknowledged the plausibility of genocide allegations in a 2024 interim ruling.

However, Israel, supported by the US, denies these claims, asserting its actions target Hamas and aim to rescue hostages.

B’Tselem’s report highlights statements from Israeli officials suggesting a coordinated effort to dismantle Palestinian society in Gaza.

Meanwhile, Physicians for Human Rights Israel documents the deliberate collapse of Gaza’s healthcare system. – AFP