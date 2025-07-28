Israeli settlers attack Christian village in West Bank, burn cars

TAYBEH: Israeli settlers launched an attack on the Christian Palestinian village of Taybeh in the occupied West Bank, burning cars and spray-painting threatening graffiti, according to the Palestinian Authority.

The incident occurred early Monday, escalating tensions in the region.

The Ramallah-based authority stated on X, “Israeli colonial settlers launched a terror attack tonight on the Christian Palestinian village of Taybeh (Ramallah), setting fire to Palestinian vehicles and spray-painting racist threats in Hebrew on homes and property.”

A local resident, speaking anonymously, confirmed the attack took place around 2:00 am, with at least two vehicles destroyed.

One of the burned cars reportedly belonged to a journalist, suggesting a broader targeting of Palestinian property.

Graffiti left on a wall in Taybeh read, “Al-Mughayyir, you will regret,“ referencing a nearby village previously attacked by settlers.

The Palestinian Authority’s foreign ministry condemned the violence, labelling it “settler terrorism.”

Germany’s ambassador to Israel, Steffen Seibert, also denounced the attack, stating on X, “These extremist settlers may claim that God gave them the land.

But they are nothing but criminals abhorrent to any faith.”

Taybeh, home to around 1,300 mostly Christian Palestinians—many with US dual citizenship—has faced repeated settler violence, including an arson attack on a historic Byzantine church.

The village is also known for its brewery, the oldest in the Palestinian territories.

Recent months have seen increased settler aggression in the West Bank, resulting in fatalities, damaged water wells, and displaced herding communities.

Israel has occupied the West Bank since 1967, with approximately 700,000 settlers now living among three million Palestinians.

Last week, 71 members of Israel’s Knesset passed a motion urging the government to annex the West Bank, further heightening tensions. – AFP