Israeli strike kills 41 at IRGC headquarters in northern Iran

ISTANBUL: An Israeli airstrike on the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) headquarters in northern Alborz province has killed at least 41 people, the group confirmed Saturday.

The attack reportedly claimed the lives of both civilians and conscripted soldiers.

The Israeli military stated Monday that it had targeted the Basij paramilitary forces and internal security units in Alborz.

The strike follows escalating tensions between the two nations, which saw a 12-day conflict erupt on June 13 after Israel launched air raids on Iranian military, nuclear, and civilian sites.

Iran’s Health Ministry reported 606 fatalities and 5,332 injuries from the initial Israeli strikes. Tehran retaliated with missile and drone attacks before a US-brokered ceasefire took effect on June 24.