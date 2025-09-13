Istanbul prosecutor orders arrest of opposition officials in Bayrampasa

ANKARA: Istanbul’s prosecutor has ordered the arrest of dozens of city officials in the opposition-held Bayrampasa district according to media reports.

This marks the latest development in what the Republican People’s Party describes as a state-led campaign against Turkey’s main opposition force.

Authorities have launched multiple investigations into CHP officials over the past year including popular Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu.

Some 48 city councillors in Bayrampasa were ordered detained on corruption charges according to the state Anadolu news agency.

District mayor Hasan Mutlu and his deputy Lutfi Kadiogullari were detained early Saturday on multiple charges including extortion and tender rigging.

Authorities conducted searches at city hall offices while the investigation continues according to private television channel NTV.

CHP’s Istanbul chief Ozgur Celik criticised the arrests on social media platform X stating that authorities disrespect election results and public will.

Celik himself was dismissed by a Turkish court on September 2 over alleged irregularities during his 2023 election congress.

An Ankara court will hold a hearing on Monday that could potentially invalidate the CHP’s 2023 congress results and oust national party leader Ozgur Ozel.

The CHP maintains these actions represent a systematic effort to weaken Turkey’s only viable opposition party ahead of future elections. – AFP