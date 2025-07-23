Japan PM Ishiba considers resignation over US trade talks

TOKYO: Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba is reportedly considering whether to resign following the outcome of ongoing tariff negotiations with the United States, according to a Yomiuri newspaper report.

The decision hinges on progress in trade talks, with a deadline set for August 1.

Ishiba faces mounting pressure from within his Liberal Democratic Party after the ruling coalition suffered a significant defeat in Sunday’s upper house election.

Despite calls for accountability, he has vowed to remain in office to avoid political instability during critical trade discussions.

U.S. President Donald Trump announced a “massive” trade deal with Japan, including $550 billion in U.S. investments.

The agreement could influence Ishiba’s decision, as he seeks to demonstrate tangible results before stepping down.

The prime minister reportedly informed close associates that he would clarify his stance on taking responsibility for the election loss once trade negotiations conclude.

A press conference is expected once the outcome is finalized, though no official sources confirmed the report.

Ishiba has emphasized the need for stability, stating, “I will stay in office and do everything in my power to chart a path toward resolving these challenges.”

He aims to engage directly with Trump to secure favorable terms for Japan’s export-driven economy.

Ruling party leaders are set to meet later today to discuss the election results and Ishiba’s political future. - Reuters